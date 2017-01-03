Semi rollover in Silverthorne (Photo: CSP Eagle)

SILVERTHORNE - A semi rollover along Interstate 70 Tuesday evening is causing travel difficulties in the High Country.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the crash happened about four miles east of Silverthorne at about 7 p.m.

A semi was traveling in the westbound lane of I-70 when it missed the runaway truck ramp and rolled, CDOT said. A large load of gas pipe that the semi was hauling then traveled into the eastbound lanes and hit two other vehicles.

The driver of the semi, and another driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound I-70 remains closed from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Tunnel as crews work to clean debris and fix a broken guardrail.

