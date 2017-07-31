Semi-truck catches fire near Erie

Photo: Brandon Martinez

ERIE - A semi-truck fire closed a portion of southbound I-25 in Erie Monday night.

The fire was first reported around 6:50 p.m.

Southbound I-25 was closed at CO-52 while crews worked to put out the fire.

SB I-25 @ CO-52 closed in Erie MM 232 b/c a semi fire;Use alt rte;No est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 1, 2017

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Currently, CDOT does not have an estimate for when the highway will reopen in that area.

© 2017 KUSA-TV