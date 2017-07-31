KUSA
Close

Semi-truck catches fire near Erie

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 8:00 PM. MDT July 31, 2017

ERIE - A semi-truck fire closed a portion of southbound I-25 in Erie Monday night.

The fire was first reported around 6:50 p.m.

Southbound I-25 was closed at CO-52 while crews worked to put out the fire. 

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Currently, CDOT does not have an estimate for when the highway will reopen in that area.

