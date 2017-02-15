Truck driver killed after rollover on I-76 near Federal

A tanker truck rollover on Interstate 76 claimed the life of a driver. (Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - A rollover crash involving two vehicles claimed the life of a tanker-truck driver early Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 76 near Federal Boulevard.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash involved a tanker truck and a sedan. The truck driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on if the other driver was also injured, or what caused the two vehicles to collide.

Sky9 showed heavy traffic on westbound I-76 in wake of the crash. As of 7 a.m., only one lane was getting through.

CSP hasn’t said when the crash is expected to be cleaned up and the highway will fully reopen.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.



