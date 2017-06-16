Semi-truck fire off WB Interstate-70 at York Street

DENVER - West Bound Interstate-70 is closed at York Street due to a semi-truck fire.
Use Interstate-270 as your alternate route and expect long delays.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
We will update as information becomes available.
#TRAFFIC #DPD @ WB I-70 & Brighton, working a semi-truck fire. WB I-70 is CLOSED @ Vasquez. Traffic is being diverted. No injuries. #DENVER pic.twitter.com/lgY4n8pBKb— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 16, 2017
