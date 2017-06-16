KUSA
Semi-truck fire off WB Interstate-70 at York Street

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 7:06 AM. MDT June 16, 2017

DENVER - West Bound Interstate-70 is closed at York Street due to a semi-truck fire.

Use Interstate-270 as your alternate route and expect long delays. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

We will update as information becomes available.

