Semi-truck slams into transformer; Broadway shut down from 43rd to 45th

A view of the crash into a power pole on Broadway in Denver on January 5 (Photo: Denver Police)

KUSA - Denver Fire and Police are responding to a semi-truck that slammed into a transformer and is leaking fuel on Broadway near 43rd Avenue Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Broadway is shut down from 43rd to 45th Avenue until further notice after the semi-truck and attached tanker collided into a power line - causing a power outage in the area around the crash, Denver Police say.

If you are in the area and see any stoplights out, treat them as four-way stops.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

At 2:11 p.m., Denver Fire got the call to respond with HAZMAT to a truck leaking fuel on Broadway. First responders say that about 50 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road. They later said there was no fuel leak and no HAZMAT situation.

ROAD CLOSED: Broadway is closed from 43rd to 45th due to a single vehicle crash (semi-tanker) that struck a power line causing a power outage in the area. Treat any effected stop lights as four-way stops. No reported injuries at this time. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/1BQC2mcSAJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 5, 2018

