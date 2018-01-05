KUSA
Close

Semi-truck slams into transformer; Broadway shut down from 43rd to 45th

Jacob Rodriguez, KUSA 3:07 PM. MST January 05, 2018

KUSA - Denver Fire and Police are responding to a semi-truck that slammed into a transformer and is leaking fuel on Broadway near 43rd Avenue Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Broadway is shut down from 43rd to 45th Avenue until further notice after the semi-truck and attached tanker collided into a power line - causing a power outage in the area around the crash, Denver Police say.

If you are in the area and see any stoplights out, treat them as four-way stops.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

At 2:11 p.m., Denver Fire got the call to respond with HAZMAT to a truck leaking fuel on Broadway. First responders say that about 50 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road. They later said there was no fuel leak and no HAZMAT situation.

© 2018 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories