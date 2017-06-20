KUSA
Serious injuries after car-motorcycle crash on SB I-225 ramp

Jane Mo , KUSA 5:29 PM. MDT June 20, 2017

KUSA - There are serious injuries after a car and motorcycle crash on southbound Interstate 225 ramp.

The ramp connects to South Tamarac Parkway.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area as police say there will be delays due to this wreck. 

No further information is available at this time.

