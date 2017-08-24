KUSA
Serious injuries, delays after crash on I-70 involving motorcycle

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 11:55 AM. MDT August 24, 2017

KUSA - A three-vehicle crash has shut down two lanes of traffic along westbound Interstate 70 at Federal Boulevard.

Denver Police say the crash happened just after 11 a.m., and involved two cars and a motorcycle.

At least one person sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Several CDOT employees are on scene directing traffic. Expect delays while driving through the area.

