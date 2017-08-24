Serious injuries, delays after crash on I-70 involving motorcycle

(Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - A three-vehicle crash has shut down two lanes of traffic along westbound Interstate 70 at Federal Boulevard.

Denver Police say the crash happened just after 11 a.m., and involved two cars and a motorcycle.

At least one person sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Several CDOT employees are on scene directing traffic. Expect delays while driving through the area.

Check out our live traffic map here

#TRAFFIC: #DPD investigating a 2 vehicle + 1 motorcycle crash with serious injuries at WB I-70 & Federal. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/2an0pm7W0h — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 24, 2017

