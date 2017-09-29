Serious injuries in crash near Pepsi Center

Crash scene. (Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - At least one person was seriously injured in a crash near the Pepsi Center Friday morning.

Denver police say the crash happened at 9th Street and Auraria Parkway and involved two vehicles.

Details on what led up to the crash are limited, but police say at least one person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Outbound Auraria Parkway remains closed as police investigate the crash.

© 2017 KUSA-TV