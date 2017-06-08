Sheridan to go down to 1 lane in Highlands

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Water)

WHEAT RIDGE - The final phase of a project to improve an underground vault beneath Sheridan Boulevard in the Highlands area will cause some traffic troubles this next week.

Sheridan will be down to one lane in each direction between West 28th Avenue and West 32nd Avenue starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday. This is expected to last for approximately a week.

West 29th Avenue will also be closed from Ames Street to Sheridan during this time.

Once this part of the work is done, Sheridan will reopen and 29th will close between Sheridan and Zenobia for another week.

It’s part of a project that started in mid-April and has prompted lane closures in the area.

You can read more about the project here: http://bit.ly/2sZbpmB

© 2017 KUSA-TV