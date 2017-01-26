Should CDOT widen I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock?

CDOT wants to widen the stretch of Interstate 25 from Castle Rock to Monument (Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - Thursday night marks the final meeting where the public can weigh in on a Colorado Department of Transportation proposal to widen a dangerous stretch of Interstate 25.

The 17-mile stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock is only two lanes. CDOT wants to add a third in each direction.

This comes after two state troopers were killed on the highway within months of each other.

PREVIOUS STORY: CDOT wants to widen I-25, but doesn't have funds

CDOT does not have funding for the $400 to $500 million project quite yet, but wants to begin construction on a third lane by 2019 and have it done within three years.

Some options for funding include asking voters to approve a new tax for CDOT, such as a gas tax or statewide 1 cent sales tax. The funding must come by the end of this year in order to begin the planning phase.

"Between the two largest cities in one of the fastest growing states we still have a section of interstate that's in its 1950s configuration. That's why it's a priority," said Shailen Bhatt, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Here’s how you can give feedback on the project:

Castle Rock

5 to 7 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. presentation

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Douglas County Fairgrounds

Kirk Hall

500 Fairgrounds Road

Castle Rock, CO 80104

