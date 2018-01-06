Sign honoring fallen trooper Jason Manspeaker unveiled

KUSA - Trooper Jason Manspeak lost his life in a 2001 car accident while responding to a call to investigate a van believed to be related to a murder of a Texan police officer, Colorado State Patrol says.

A sign commemorating his service was put up Saturday at mile marker 216 along I-70.

"Rest in peace," CSP tweeted.

While responding to the call about the van in January 2001, Manspeaker's patrol vehicle skid off the icy roadway and into a flatbed tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70 close to Loveland Pass, CSP says.

The van was found sometime later, but it wasn't related to the murder of Irving, Texas officer Aubrey Hawkins. The van that was related to her murder was found later that same day in Colorado, however.

Manspeaker had been with the patrol for 18 months. He is survived by his wife.

