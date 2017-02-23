Snow causing traffic troubles in mountains

A look at Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel Thursday morning. (Photo: CoTrip.org)

KUSA - Sure, there’s just a dusting of snow on the roads in Denver – but up in the High Country it is (as usual) a different story.

The traction law is in place between essentially Golden and the Vail Pass Summit. This means vehicles must have snow or mud tires or use chains -- or risk getting a big ticket.

The snowy conditions and slick roads have led to multiple crashes on Interstate 70.

Westbound I-70 was closed at the Vail Pass summit for around an hour, but has since reopened.

Just before 9 a.m., CDOT said eastbound I-70 closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a wreck. This closure has also since been lifted.

9NEWS traffic cameras show a blanket of snow on Loveland Pass.



