Snow causing traffic troubles in mountains

Allison Sylte, KUSA 9:09 AM. MST February 23, 2017

KUSA - Sure, there’s just a dusting of snow on the roads in Denver – but up in the High Country it is (as usual) a different story.

The traction law is in place between essentially Golden and the Vail Pass Summit. This means vehicles must have snow or mud tires or use chains -- or risk getting a big ticket. 

The snowy conditions and slick roads have led to multiple crashes on Interstate 70.

Westbound I-70 was closed at the Vail Pass summit for around an hour, but has since reopened.

Just before 9 a.m., CDOT said eastbound I-70 closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a wreck. This closure has also since been lifted. 

9NEWS traffic cameras show a blanket of snow on Loveland Pass.
 

