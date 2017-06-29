Some downtown Denver roads going from one-way to two-way

The affected one-way streets are in red.

Over the next few months, Denver will be changing some of the one-way streets in downtown to run both directions and add bike lanes.

Crews are to start restriping the streets over the summer.

All changes are coming in east of Broadway Avenue. 19th Avenue will become two-way between Broadway and Clarkson. 20th will become two-way between Grant and Park Avenue.

You'll also be able to go both ways on a few blocks of Grant and Logan in that same area.

Officials with Denver Public Works say the change is necessary because of so many new multi-family residences, offices and ongoing development in that area. The hope is the change will lead to a more urban neighborhood character.

If everything stays on schedule the changes should be complete sometime in the fall.

