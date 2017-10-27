KUSA
Close

Southbound Federal Boulevard open at U.S. 36 after a fatal crash

Federal Boulevard and U.S. Route 36 crash

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 7:42 AM. MDT October 27, 2017

DENVER - According to Westminster Police, southbound Federal Boulevard is open at U.S. Route 36 after a fatal crash. 

The westbound ramp from U.S. Route 36 and southbound Federal Boulevard was closed because of the crash but have since been opened.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories