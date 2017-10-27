DENVER - According to Westminster Police, southbound Federal Boulevard is open at U.S. Route 36 after a fatal crash.
The westbound ramp from U.S. Route 36 and southbound Federal Boulevard was closed because of the crash but have since been opened.
SB Federal Blvd closed @ US 36,WB ramp from US 36 to SB Federal closed b/c crash— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 27, 2017
SB Federal Cottonwood & WB off ramp at Fed/36 shut down for fatal accident.— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) October 27, 2017
All lanes of southbound Federal Bl are now open— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) October 27, 2017
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs