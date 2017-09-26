Southbound I-25 shut down after man jumps from overpass

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Loveland police responded to a report of a man standing on the U.S. 34 overpass above Interstate 25.

The man jumped from the overpass, landing on southbound I-25, according to police.

Both U.S. 34 and I-25 were shut down in the area for about half an hour, according to a Loveland Police Department news release.

Loveland police did not respond to repeated requests for more information on details of the incident or the man's condition.

This was one of several dangerous incidents on I-25 on Tuesday morning.

