State trooper among four injured in serious crash

THE COLORADOAN - A Sunday night crash in north Fort Collins left four people, including a Colorado State Trooper, with serious injuries.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. when off-duty Trooper Brian Pettit, driving a Toyota Camry, ran a stop sign and was hit by a Buick Enclave, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release.

Pettit and a passenger younger than 18 in his vehicle were taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland with serious injuries. The driver of the Buick Enclave and his front-seat passenger were taken to Poudre Valley Hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Pettit has been a trooper since January of 2012, Colorado State Patrol spokesman Nate Reid said. Reid did not have an update on Pettit's condition Monday afternoon.

