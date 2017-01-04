Storm already causing traffic problems

KUSA - A storm that’s expected to dump up to a foot of snow on parts of the Denver metro area is already causing traffic troubles throughout the state.

The brunt of the snow isn’t expected to reach Denver until Wednesday afternoon, but the storm has already reached the mountains.

Traffic was held at around 11:15 a.m. at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple vehicles that had spun out. The Colorado Department of Transportation says it will take 75 minutes to get from C-470 to the Continental Divide.

RELATED: Major storm hitting Colorado

RELATED: Predicted snow totals

Conditions were so icy that an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in an accident on I-70. Luckily no one was hurt.

On US 40 east of the Berthoud Pass summit, five cars were involved in a crash, causing delays. Another car went off the road.

Large snowflakes were starting to fall in Denver, but the snow had not yet accumulated on the roads.

We have the latest traffic information on our live map: http://www.9news.com/traffic

Copyright 2016 KUSA