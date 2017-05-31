KUSA
Close

This is what I-25 looks like when it's completely empty

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 2:51 PM. MDT May 31, 2017

KUSA - Cameras captured a rare sight on Interstate 25 in the Denver Tech Center Wednesday afternoon: an empty highway. 

A usually busy stretch of I-25 in the Denver Tech Center was closed in both directions between Orchard Road and East Belleview Avenue due to a tanker fire that damaged pavement and the median. 

The tanker's driver was injured and taken to the hospital. We are working to learn that person's condition. 

RELATED: Tanker fire prompts extended closure on I-25 in DTC

Both directions of I-25 are expected to be closed several hours, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. 

CDOT called the back ups "epic" in a news release -- and the traffic prompted E-470 to waive tolls as crews work to make repairs and reopen the highway. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories