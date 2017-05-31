This is what I-25 looks like when it's completely empty

KUSA - Cameras captured a rare sight on Interstate 25 in the Denver Tech Center Wednesday afternoon: an empty highway.

A usually busy stretch of I-25 in the Denver Tech Center was closed in both directions between Orchard Road and East Belleview Avenue due to a tanker fire that damaged pavement and the median.

The tanker's driver was injured and taken to the hospital. We are working to learn that person's condition.

Both directions of I-25 are expected to be closed several hours, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

CDOT called the back ups "epic" in a news release -- and the traffic prompted E-470 to waive tolls as crews work to make repairs and reopen the highway.

UPDATE: @ColoradoDOT tells me MAYBE they'll be able to open SOME lanes of I-25 for evening rush. Too soon to be sure. Would be SLOW. #9NEWS — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) May 31, 2017

