Surge in visitors at Chautauqua State Park causes parking concerns

BOULDER - The City of Boulder is asking the community for input about traffic at Chautauqua State Park after attendance surged in recent years.

More than 300,000 people visit the park every year, according to city officials. The number has nearly doubled in recent years and is up from around 130,000 from 13 years ago.

Parking can become a concern for people visiting, as state officials say the majority of visitors drive to Chautauqua.

The City of Boulder says it will test a pilot project in the summer of 2017 to address the challenges and impacts created by people getting to Chautauqua Park by car.

The city says it's considering a transit service offering rides from downtown Boulder to Chautauqua Park, according to city officials.

