Tanker rollover closes I-70 between Gypsum and Dotsero

A view of I-70 in Dotsero Monday morning. The highway was closed in both directions from Gypsum to Dotsero due to a tanker rollover. (Photo: CoTrip.org)

KUSA - A tanker rollover closed a six-mile stretch of Interstate 70 west of Vail Monday morning.

The highway was closed in both directions between Gypsum and Dotsero, Eagle County Fire said.

Firefighters say the tanker that rolled over appears to be full and leaking.

There’s no word yet on what caused the tanker to roll over.

Drivers in the area should expect long delays.

