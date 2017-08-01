These are the 10 most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Colorado

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Ten years ago, the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis collapsed, killing 13 people. Tuesday in Denver, the Colorado Department of Transportation met with 9NEWS to discuss our state's structurally deficient bridges.

Below is a list of the top 10 most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Colorado.

According to CDOT, structurally deficient means there are elements of the bridge that need to be monitored and/or repaired. The fact that a bridge is "structurally deficient" does not imply that it is likely to collapse or that it is unsafe. It means the bridge must be monitored, inspected and repaired/replaced at an appropriate time to maintain its structural integrity.

The data was collected by the 2016 National Bridge File ASCII file and released by the Federal Highway Administration in January 2017.

I-70 over Havana St, Denver

Year built: 1964

Daily crossings: 191,000

This bridge is under construction currently. The $25 million project includes interchange ramp improvements, lighting upgrades, new asphalt paving, retaining walls, concrete shoulder improvements and construction of a railroad tunnel structure under I-70.

US 6 over HWY 121, Jefferson

Year built: 1972

Daily crossings: 112,000

I-70 over Harlan St, Jefferson

Year built: 1967

Daily crossings: 90,000

Westbound I-70 over the Union Pacific Railroad, Denver

Year built: 1964

Daily crossings: 64,000

Eastbound I-70 over HWY 35, Denver

Year built: 1964

Daily crossings: 64,000

Westbound I-70 over HWY 35, Denver

Year built: 1964

Daily crossings: 64,000

Eastbound I-70 over the Union Pacific Railroad, Denver

Year built: 1960

Daily crossings: 64,000

HWY 35 over Sand Creek, Denver

Year built: 1962

Daily crossings: 58,000

Westbound I-70 over HWY 391, Jefferson

Year built: 1967

Daily crossings: 56,000

Eastbound I-70 over HWY 391, Jefferson

Year built: 1967

Daily crossings: 56,000

