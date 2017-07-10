These busy Denver streets will get two-way traffic

(Photo: Sky9)

Two Denver streets that are known for getting busy are going to undergo a big change.

Starting Monday, Denver Public Works will start to convert 19th and 20th Avenues into two-way streets between Broadway and Park Avenue West. The goal is to lessen traffic in the surrounding neighborhoods – and also include making Grant and Logan streets go two ways in the area as well.

And as you’ve seen with a lot of recent Denver projects, the construction will also include adding some new bikeways.

The project is expected to continue through late fall, Denver Public Works said in a news release.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional work on weekends.

For more information on the project, go to: www.denvergov.org/19thand20th



