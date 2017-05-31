This is CDOT'S plan to re-open I-25

A tanker truck carrying fuel in the northbound lanes of I-25 crashed into a median, spilling the fuel and causing a fiery crash.

The wreck shut down all of I-25 near Orchard Road, in the Greenwood Village area. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 200,000-250,000 people travel in this stretch daily.

CDOT lane graphic following I-25 crash

This is CDOT's latest plan for re-opening I-25 (as of 4 p.m.):

Just after 3:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation re-opened southbound lanes 5, 4 and 3, seen in the graphic above. Those are the the southbound lanes furthest from the crash.

CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt says drivers should avoid that area as much as possible Wednesday night.

Southbound lanes 1 and 2, closest to the median, will remain closed for the next several hours, CDOT said at a 3:15 press conference.

The same is true for the northbound lanes. All should remain closed through Wednesday night commute.

Law enforcement/firefighters will have to remove the burned truck before clean-up can begin.As of 4 p.m., the fire had officially been declared out, but firefighters are still spraying the truck because of smoke.

CDOT has not given a specific time, but the hope is that all lanes will be open by the Thursday morning commute.

Once the car has been cleared, and emergency teams hand the scene over to CDOT, crews will begin repairing pavement for Thursday morning.

We will update this as CDOT gives us more information.

Alternate routes are crowded, but here are suggested routes drivers can consider.

For drivers using E-470, tolls are waived for the remainder of Wednesday.

