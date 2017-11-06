To put out trash truck fire, crews have to dump huge pile of garbage onto US 6

A huge pile of trash on US 6 in Golden. (Photo: Colorado Department of Transportation)

KUSA - A stretch of westbound US 6 closed in Golden Monday morning after a garbage truck caught fire – and the only way to put it out was to dump a huge pile of trash onto the road.

That’s according to a Facebook post from the city of Golden, which said the closure is from Heritage Road to 19th Street.

The post says fire crews had to “dump the load onto the road, contain the fire, and then clean it all up.”

There’s no word yet on how long the road will be closed.

Photos tweeted by the Colorado Department of Transportation showed a large pile of trash on the right lane of the busy highway.

