Traffic was held at the Eisenhower Tunnel Thursday morning due to an avalanche. (Photo: CoTrip.org)

KUSA - An avalanche briefly stopped traffic on I-70 on the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

CDOT says it was a "natural slide" and no cars were caught.

Delays are still expected for this area.

upd #I70West MM 215 Eisenhower Tunnel open after bank slide clean up,expect delays to remain for this area — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 12, 2017

