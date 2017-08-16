Trooper injured, one killed in crash outside Rifle

RIFLE, COLO. - A Colorado State Patrol trooper was injured in a crash that killed one person and injured another on I-70 near Rifle Wednesday evening.

According the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, around 5:30 p.m., a trooper had pulled over a vehicle on westbound I-70. While the trooper and that vehicle were on the side of the road, another vehicle struck the stopped car.

The driver of the car that had been pulled over was killed in the crash. The trooper and driver of the second car were both transported to a nearby hospital.

Garfield County S.O. lead for CSP involved crash; please refer to them for crash info. Trooper info will be released at later time by CSP. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) August 17, 2017

No information has been released on the condition of either of those people. The identities of everyone involved are also not being released at this time.

Westbound I-70 is closed at the Silt exit and traffic is being diverted along US Highway 6. Vehicles can re-enter the highway in Rifle to continue West.

One eastbound lane is open.

