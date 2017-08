(Photo: CDOT Camera)

KUSA - A truck fire on Interstate 76 has closed two lanes of the highway at I-270 in Adams County.

Although one lane has reopened, drivers are urged to avoid the area. It's unclear when this will be cleared up completely.

upd:Left lane open EB I-76 E of I-270,as crash cleanup continues — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 24, 2017

