Truck fire snarls traffic on I-70 near Georgetown

(Photo: Courtesy John Barker)

KUSA - A truck fire caused some serious delays Thursday morning on Interstate 70 near Georgetown.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says cleanup closed one eastbound lane of the highway, and temporarily held traffic in the other direction.

The 9NEWS traffic map said delays reached around 20 minutes, which backups starting near Silver Plume.

You can see the latest traffic information here: http://www.9news.com/traffic

© 2017 KUSA-TV