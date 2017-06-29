KUSA
Truck fire snarls traffic on I-70 near Georgetown

Allison Sylte, KUSA 11:58 AM. MDT June 29, 2017

KUSA - A truck fire caused some serious delays Thursday morning on Interstate 70 near Georgetown.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says cleanup closed one eastbound lane of the highway, and temporarily held traffic in the other direction.

The 9NEWS traffic map said delays reached around 20 minutes, which backups starting near Silver Plume.

