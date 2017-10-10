Truck fire stalls I-70 traffic in foothills

(Photo: Courtesy Colorado State Patrol)

KUSA - A truck fire near the Lookout Mountain exit of westbound Interstate 70 caused some long delays for drivers Tuesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol first tweeted about the fire at around 9:45 a.m. It initially closed the two right lanes of the highway – one lane has since reopened.

Traffic was reportedly backed up for at least 4 miles from the crash, but CSP said it is slowly clearing up.

HAZMAT crews are on scene to remove gasoline from the vehicle. Once that is complete then the truck will be towed away to clear the road. That could take some time as transportation officials said approximately 150 gallons of diesel fuel on the road.

It’s unclear what caused the truck fire. No one was injured and the driver is okay.

As of 11 a.m., emergency crews were still attending to the vehicle, which was visibly burned.

“Take care and drive with caution,” Colorado State Patrol wrote on Twitter.

