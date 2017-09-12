Truck full of watermelons catches fire on HWY 285

(Photo: West Metro Fire)

KUSA - There are long delays on a Colorado highway for the second day in a row due to a semi-truck spilling its unusual contents.

Monday, it was truck full of pigs tipping on Interstate 70 near Glenwood.

Tuesday, a semi-truck carrying 41,000 pounds of watermelons caught fire on Highway 285 near C-470.

41,000 lbs of watermelon that won't make it to your table. Overheated brakes most likely cause of truck fire on highway 285 near C-470. pic.twitter.com/eA7EFoRhJB — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 12, 2017

According the a West Metro Fire tweet, the fire was likely caused by overheated brakes.

There were no injuries.

