Truck full of watermelons catches fire on HWY 285

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 6:14 PM. MDT September 12, 2017

KUSA - There are long delays on a Colorado highway for the second day in a row due to a semi-truck spilling its unusual contents.

Monday, it was truck full of pigs tipping on Interstate 70 near Glenwood.

Tuesday, a semi-truck carrying 41,000 pounds of watermelons caught fire on Highway 285 near C-470.

According the a West Metro Fire tweet, the fire was likely caused by overheated brakes.

There were no injuries. 

