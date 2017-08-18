Truck pursuit in Denver comes to an end

(Photo: Morris, Megan)

DENVER - Police began following a truck through Denver early Friday morning.

Sky9 was there as a yellow/orange truck was followed by Denver Police up Federal Boulevard.

The truck could be seen weaving through traffic, running lights, and having a near collision.

We watched the driver stop at the Burger King drive-through, where they got out of the truck and in to the back passenger seat of a silver/grey SUV.

Less than a minute later the police boxed in the SUV near South Federal Boulevard and West Evans Avenue

The driver of the truck, the driver of the SUV, and potentially two others were taken away in handcuffs.

It is unclear why the police were following the truck.

We will update as more information becomes available.

No one was injured.

