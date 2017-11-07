Tuesday commute: A list of traffic crashes, delays

US 36 and Foothills, 8:15 a.m. (Photo: CDOT)

Snow and icy conditions across Colorado's highways have caused multiple slow downs and crashes for the Tuesday morning commute.

This story will be updated as we get notifications of new crashes and delays.

In Denver, heavy delays on Speer Blvd. from Elitch to Auraria are causing delays. Across the metro, some spots on highways are seeing traffic crawl at less than 10 miles per hour.

North Metro

The city of Broomfield is on accident alert. If there are no injuries, make a report with police in the next few days.

8:25 a.m.: Heavy traffic and delays reported on Wadsworth Blvd between 93nd Avenue to Church Ranch Blvd.

8:15 a.m.: Eastbound US 36 is delayed at the overlook three miles east of Boulder (milemarker 42). The right lane is closed.

South Metro

8:20 a.m: CDOT is reporting delays up to seven minutes from Louisiana to University (MM 206-205) along I-25. There is also a six minute delay on I-225 S from CO 83 to Yosemite.

8:10 a.m.: Douglas County has cleared from accident alert.

7:30 a.m: Hwy 85 is closed between CR90 and CR 96 after a serious crash. It is estimated to reopen by 7:30 a.m.

7:00 a.m.: A rollover crash has closed the ramp from SB I-25 to Belleview.

E-470, C-470

E-470 has 13 plows treating the roadways. Drive with care. E470 offers free roadside assistance, call 303-537-3400 if you need help.

8:00 a.m.: Westbound C470 was closed for a bit due to a crash at University. That has reopened, but CDOT reports delays of up to 14 minutes on C-470 from I-25 to Quebec Street (MM 26-24). Traffic is crawling at just 8 miles per hour.

7:30 a.m.: Colorado State Patrol in Golden says there are crashes on C-470 at Ken Caryl, Bowles and Quincy.

West of Denver

8:00 a.m.: Interstate 70 is closed WB west of Glenwood Springs due to a crash involving a semi truck. Traffic is being diverted through New Castle.

7:15 a.m.: Highway 6 at mile marker 267 has reopened from an earlier crash, but ice is still present near the road edge. Drive with care.

East of Denver

8:20 a.m.: CDOT reports delays of 5-6 minutes along stretches of I-270 to Colorado Blvd (MM 278-276).

RTD

8:29 a.m.: RTD issues have been "resolved," but delays along the H, R lines could still exist.

7:40 a.m.: RTD trains are delayed due to ice build up on the overhead wires. Delays are affecting the metro commuter rails E and F. The C, D, F, H, R and W lines will also be affected, RTD said.

