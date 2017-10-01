Two killed in head-on crash

Photo: Google

ELIZABETH - Two men are dead after a head-on crash in Elbert County.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office says the two pickups had collided on County Road 17-21 at Lucy Lane, just south of Elizabeth, when they arrived at around 3:50 pm Sunday.

The two drivers, a man in his early 50s and a man in his early 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The Elbert County Traffic Team is investigating the crash. They do not suspect that drugs or alcohol were factors.

The drivers' names will not be released until their families have been notified.

© 2017 KUSA-TV