Two lanes now open after fatal rollover on I-25 SB at 6th Ave

KUSA - 5 a.m. UPDATE: Two lanes of Interstate 25 opened at around 5 a.m.

Clean-up crews are working to open the two remaining lanes.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are closed at 6th Avenue as the result of a fatal rollover early Wednesday morning, Denver Police confirmed to 9NEWS.

It appears the driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 25.

#Traffic: All lanes of SB I-25 closed at 6th Ave due to a rollover crash. Traffic diverted to WB 6th Ave. Updates provided as available. pic.twitter.com/cG8uwecdv1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 25, 2017

I-25 SB CLOSED @ 6 ave b/c a crash;No est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 25, 2017

