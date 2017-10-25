KUSA
Close

Two lanes now open after fatal rollover on I-25 SB at 6th Ave

KUSA 5:19 AM. MDT October 25, 2017

KUSA - 5 a.m. UPDATE: Two lanes of Interstate 25 opened at around 5 a.m. 

Clean-up crews are working to open the two remaining lanes. 

ORIGINAL STORY:

All lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are closed at 6th Avenue as the result of a fatal rollover early Wednesday morning, Denver Police confirmed to 9NEWS.

It appears the driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 25.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories