U.S. 6 shut down from Golden to Highway 119 after semi flips

Still taken from CDOT's traffic incidents website showing the closure (Photo: Google/CDOT)

U.S. 6 is shut down in the high country in both directions from Golden to Highway 119 after a semi flipped Wednesday afternoon, highway officials said.

There are no injuries in the wreck and the details of what happened are unclear at this time.

Colorado State Troopers said on Twitter that a semi rolled near mile mark 269. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

As an alternate route, take Interstate 70 to exit 244 or 243.

You can also check traffic conditions at any time with our traffic center.

