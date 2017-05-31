Tanker fire prompts extended closure on I-25 in DTC

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - Both directions of Interstate 25 will be closed for several hours due to a vehicle fire near the Denver Tech Center on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure is reported at Orchard Road and Bellview Avenue.

South Metro Fire Rescue told 9NEWS a fuel tanker is fully engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. The fire had spread to the southbound lanes of traffic as well at one point.

The driver of the tanker was injuried and was taken to the hospital.

South Metro Fire Rescue says the tanker was involved in a crash, but it's unclear the circumstances that led up to the wreck.

RTD said on Twitter light rail service for the E, F and R lines are shut down because of the fire. There will also be a delay until buses are able to reach the Bellview and Orchard stations. Riders are asked to used alternation transportation.

Update: E, F, R remains shut down between Belleview & Dry Creek no eta. Two bus shuttles in place & more on the way. Expect major delays. — RTD (@RideRTD) May 31, 2017

The ramp from southbound I-225 to southbound I-25 is also closed. CDOT says backups are several miles along on I-25 and I-225.

UPDATE: @ColoradoDOT tells me MAYBE they'll be able to open SOME lanes of I-25 for evening rush. Too soon to be sure. Would be SLOW. #9NEWS — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) May 31, 2017

