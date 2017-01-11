Vehicle loses tire in crash on I-25

WESTMINSTER – Several lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are shut down at 136th Avenue after a crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Thornton Fire Department says one of the vehicles lost a tire, which then bounced onto northbound I-25.
It appears an SUV with a shattered windshield was also involved in the wreck.
Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Traffic is slow-moving in the area.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs