Vehicle loses tire in crash on I-25

Crash on southbound I-25 at 136 Avenue Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Thornton Fire Department)

WESTMINSTER – Several lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are shut down at 136th Avenue after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Thornton Fire Department says one of the vehicles lost a tire, which then bounced onto northbound I-25.

It appears an SUV with a shattered windshield was also involved in the wreck.

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic is slow-moving in the area.

