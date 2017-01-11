KUSA
Vehicle loses tire in crash on I-25

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 3:11 PM. MST January 11, 2017

WESTMINSTER – Several lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are shut down at 136th Avenue after a crash Wednesday afternoon. 

The Thornton Fire Department says one of the vehicles lost a tire, which then bounced onto northbound I-25.

It appears an SUV with a shattered windshield was also involved in the wreck. 

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic is slow-moving in the area. 

