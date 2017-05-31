Videos show scale of I-25 tanker fire

I-25 is closed in both directions between Orchard and Belleview due to a vehicle fire. The closure is expected to go into the afternoon. (Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - Interstate 25 was shut down in both directions Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to fight a tanker fire that burned for hours and left traffic backed up for miles in the Denver Tech Center.

Scores of 9NEWS viewers sent in photos and videos of the blaze, which sent a plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for miles.

The fire was near I-25 and Orchard Road – and shut down the highway to East Belleview Avenue. The light rail was also closed in the area.

South Metro Fire says the person driving the tanker truck was injured and taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on their condition.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

Below are multiple videos of the fire from multiple vantage points. Sky9 was able to capture the firefighting efforts, and Colorado Department of Transportation cameras showed the initial aftermath.

Viewers on the ground saw chaos and quick thinking by firefighters to ensure there weren’t more injuries.

© 2017 KUSA-TV