Water main break closes portion of Centennial intersection

A water main break has closed Westbound Arapahoe Road between University and Race Street (Photo: Denver Water)

KUSA - A water main break in Centennial has closed a portion of a major intersection for at least 24 hours, Denver Water tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

The 12-inch main broke at Arapahoe and Vine just before 12:30 p.m. The road here has caved, causing a sizeable sinkhole.

Westbound Arapahoe Road between University and Race Street will be closed until Friday.

No customers are out of water at this time, Denver Water said.

Absolutely. Photos from the Arapahoe Road main break. The first photo is courtesy of @CentennialGov, second one from Denver Water. pic.twitter.com/QiC8G6POuJ — Denver Water (@DenverWater) July 27, 2017

12-inch main break @ Arapahoe Rd/Vine St. WB Arapahoe closed btwn University/Race until Friday PM. No customers out of water. @CentennialGov — Denver Water (@DenverWater) July 27, 2017

This will affect folks until the weekend. Please use alternate routes. https://t.co/keNC470bsf — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) July 27, 2017

