KUSA
Close

Water main break closes portion of Centennial intersection

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 2:47 PM. MDT July 27, 2017

KUSA - A water main break in Centennial has closed a portion of a major intersection for at least 24 hours, Denver Water tweeted on Thursday afternoon. 

The 12-inch main broke at Arapahoe and Vine just before 12:30 p.m. The road here has caved, causing a sizeable sinkhole. 

Westbound Arapahoe Road between University and Race Street will be closed until Friday.

No customers are out of water at this time, Denver Water said. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories