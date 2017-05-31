Water main break closes WB Evans at Pecos

Water main break location (Photo: Google Maps)

DENVER - A water main break has left 13 buildings without water along westbound Evans Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The 8’’ break was reported just after 5:30 a.m. near 1696 W. Evans Avenue.

Westbound Evans Avenue is expected to remain closed between Pecos and Raritan streets throughout the day while crews make repairs.

The cause of the break was not immediately known.

WB Evans will remain closed all day btwn Pecos/Raritan for repairs. EB open. 13 buildings w/out water. — Denver Water (@DenverWater) May 31, 2017





