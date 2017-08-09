(Photo: SKY9)

WHEAT RIDGE - A water main break is causing outages and road closures near 3505 Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge.

Consolidated Mutual Water Company received a call at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and crews have been sent out for repairs and to get water restored.

Southbound Kipling is closed between 35th and 38th Avenues and it is advised you take an alternate route.

It is unknown how many residents are without water and how long until it is up and running, but the Wheat Ridge Public Information Officer warned it could be closed through tonights rush hour.

