WB I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel reopens after semi crash

Colorado State Patrol says a truck lost its brakes, then lost control and tipped over in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Tyler Lahanas, KUSA 8:01 AM. MDT July 29, 2017

KUSA - Traffic on I-70 was backed up for 7 miles Friday night, affecting anyone trying to get up to the mountains from Denver.

The truck was leaking fluids which led to a hazmat situation. Crews were able to cleanup the crash and reopen the road by late Friday night. 

Drivers had to detour around Loveland Pass to get around the problem. 

Colorado State Patrol says the semi, which was carrying a crane, was losing its brakes and tried to make it to the runaway truck ramp around 6:15 p.m. It couldn’t make it to the ramp because there was a car in its way. The truck's tires blew and the truck overturned.

CDOT says the driver sustained minor injuries.

