WB I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel reopens after semi crash

(Photo: Colorado State Patrol)

KUSA - Traffic on I-70 was backed up for 7 miles Friday night, affecting anyone trying to get up to the mountains from Denver.

Colorado State Patrol says a truck lost its brakes, then lost control and tipped over in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The truck was leaking fluids which led to a hazmat situation. Crews were able to cleanup the crash and reopen the road by late Friday night.

Drivers had to detour around Loveland Pass to get around the problem.

WB I-70 closed @ Eisenhower Tunnel. Crash involved crane & is on W side of tunnel. Removal could take 2+ hrs. Detour: US 6/Loveland Pass. pic.twitter.com/n19EOwcOOy — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 29, 2017

Colorado State Patrol says the semi, which was carrying a crane, was losing its brakes and tried to make it to the runaway truck ramp around 6:15 p.m. It couldn’t make it to the ramp because there was a car in its way. The truck's tires blew and the truck overturned.

CDOT says the driver sustained minor injuries.

