West 29th closed through Friday after water main break

DENVER - Road closures and repairs are expected to last into Friday following a water main break in Denver.

Wednesday night a 24-inch diameter pipe burst near West 29th Avenue and Zuni Street. West 29th Avenue remains closed between Zuni Street and Umatilla while repair work is done.

Denver Water says that work is expected to last through Friday morning's rush hour. They estimate that West 29th Avenue will reopen by Friday afternoon.

Nine customers have had their water shut off, but service is expected to restored sometime Thursday evening.



The damaged pipe was originally installed in 1889. It is one of many in Denver Water’s system that is aging and was scheduled for replacement.

This fall, Denver water plans to replace a mile-long section of this pipe underneath West 29th Avenue (from Federal Boulevard to just southeast of I-25) as part of a $3.6 million project.



