What happens when CDOT closes a highway and you're already on it?

DENVER - Many people are crossing their fingers they don't get stuck on the highway on their way up to the mountains to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Some are already having painful flashbacks to last weekend when I-70 was shut down between Golden and Vail.

Making sure you get where you're going in one piece is essential to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Unfortunately, CDOT spokesperson Stacia Sellers said that sometimes means having to shut down a highway.

"We never want to close the interstate but sometimes it's just hard to avoid," Sellers said.

It's especially difficult to avoid when wind speeds get as high as they did on Friday or when the road to fun is covered in snow like over the Christmas weekend.

People were "just not in the holiday spirit," according to Sellers.

CDOT says it's not their mission to make you unhappy but it is their job to watch out for you on the highway by constantly checking the weather as well as traffic conditions. Sellers said CDOT works with Colorado State Patrol and local agencies to find out what those conditions look like.

Depending on what they find, they say they may have to shut the highway down.

"It's sometimes the way of the game, especially driving in the mountains," Sellers said.

The good news is that no one can ever be trapped in the part of the highway that's been shutdown.

"They can still continue through I-70 and then once they get to a closure point, our CDOT maintenance crews or Colorado State Patrol troopers will open that closure point so they can go through," Sellers said.

Something CDOT does to help drivers who are slowed down is try to make sure closures are placed near an off-ramp by a town so they can stop at a hotel or restaurant while they wait for the highway to reopen, according to Sellers.

Sellers said that while safety is their number one priority, drivers have to do some legwork of their own and check on conditions, too.

In the end, she said drivers have to be the ones to make the judgment if they're going to chance getting stopped by a closure.

