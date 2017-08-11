What streets to avoid this weekend during the Colorado Classic

(Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

DENVER - The Colorado Classic will be in the metro area this weekend, and along with all the hype and fun comes a few road closures.

Stage 3 of the race will run an out-and-back course from the RiNo race hub to the mountains west of Denver and return through Golden Gate Canyon State Park.

On Saturday, several areas will be closed – including Speer Boulevard – and the Interstate 25 on and off ramps for a period of time on Saturday.

Some other major streets that will be impacted include Federal Boulevard near 29th Avenue, Sheridan Boulevard, and north and southbound Wadsworth.

Most of the closures are only temporary and are expected to last about thirty minutes or so.

On Sunday, there are also some closures through the Five Points neighborhood along 29th and York streets into City Park.

Stages three and four will not only bring an 81 mile course to Denver but they will also usher in the inaugural Velorama Festival.

The festival will include a 3-day bike, music, and craft festival in the RiNo Art District.

You can find more information on road closures here: http://cotrip.org/home.htm

