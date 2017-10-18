What's behind the delays on RTD's North Metro Line?

(Photo: CATHY PROCTOR | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Demands from regulatory agencies and conflicts over the entrance to the historic Riverside Cemetery have slowed progress on RTD’s North Metro line, pushing its opening date into 2019.

The line was supposed to be open in early 2018.

Contractors on the North Metro line told the Regional Transportation District in May that an array of challenges would add 18 months to the construction schedule, RTD spokesman Nate Currey said Wednesday.

But RTD thinks some of that delay could be made up later, he said.

The North Metro Line is slated to run between Denver Union Station and 124th Avenue in Thornton; an extension to 162nd will be built when funding is available — sometime after 2042.

