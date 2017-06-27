Why you should maybe avoid this stretch of I-76 Tuesday

You'll be sitting in traffic on I-76 Tuesday because CDOT is fixing these broken slabs. (Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - You might experience some delays on Interstate 76 near I-25 Tuesday, but you probably won’t complain about the reason why.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews are repairing broken concrete slabs on the westbound side of the highway between Federal Boulevard and I-25.

This work will mean all but one lane of the road will be closed.

The project is expected to last until late afternoon.



CDOT didn’t mince words about this could mean for traffic in its news release.

“Motorists will experience heavy delays,” CDOT said. “Alternate routes are recommended.”

You can take a look at what to expect on the 9NEWS traffic map: http://www.9news.com/traffic

