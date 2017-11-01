(Photo: Byron Reed)

KUSA - Marty Coniglio has told us about a high wind warning in effect for the Front Range mountains and foothills for gusts over 80 mph.

9NEWS photographer Byron Reed shot video of an overturned semi near Georgetown. The high winds could be heard ripping through the area as he sent back this video.

C-DOT warned of high winds in the area too.

Wind Restriction upd - Moved restriction WB/EB I-70 to MM 241 to MM 215,Idaho Spgs to Tunnel No high profile vehicles allowed thru restrict — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 1, 2017

Our photographer on scene says the driver was able to walk away from the crash and was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Signs warning of the wind gusts are posted along I-70 starting at the Empire exit.

Drive cautiously.

The high winds have forced Clear Creek RE-1 schools to delay their start by two hours.

