KUSA
Close
Closings Alert Clear Creek RE-1 Closed Today
Close

Semi overturns on WB I-70; high wind warnings in place

KUSA 6:57 AM. MDT November 01, 2017

KUSA - Marty Coniglio has told us about a high wind warning in effect for the Front Range mountains and foothills for gusts over 80 mph.

9NEWS photographer Byron Reed shot video of an overturned semi near Georgetown.  The high winds could be heard ripping through the area as he sent back this video.

C-DOT warned of high winds in the area too.

 

Our photographer on scene says the driver was able to walk away from the crash and was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Signs warning of the wind gusts are posted along I-70 starting at the Empire exit. 

Drive cautiously.

 

The high winds have forced Clear Creek RE-1 schools to delay their start by two hours.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories