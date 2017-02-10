High winds blow over multiple semi trucks

High winds kocked over a semi truck on Interstate 25 near the Firestone exit Friday morning. (Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - High winds blew over multiple semi-trucks across the state Friday morning.

Gusts of up to 67 miles per hour toppled a truck on Interstate 25 near Longmont at around 7:30 a.m.

The semi blocked two lanes of the interstate south of Highway 66, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. As of around 8 a.m., traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The 9NEWS traffic map shows delays of up to 40 minutes in the area.

Another semi-truck was blown over on Interstate 70 near Georgetown. A long line was traffic was seen behind the truck. In this case, we're also unsure if anyone was hurt.

Near Boulder, where a brush fire has already prompted 125 evacuations, 9NEWS Reporter TaRhonda Thomas spotted an overturned semi on 28th Street near Lee Hill Road.

Truck overturned on 28th St near Lee Hill Rd. in #Boulder. I Pulled over to take these pics. High winds. #9news pic.twitter.com/SMj6JqZwTg — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) February 10, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)