High winds blow over multiple semi trucks

High winds are causing traffic issues. This is SB I-25 just south of Hwy 66 in Longmont. Two lanes are blocked because of a rolled semi truck. Marty says the winds are 67 mph along Hwy 119 right now.

Allison Sylte, KUSA 8:39 AM. MST February 10, 2017

KUSA - High winds blew over multiple semi-trucks across the state Friday morning. 

Gusts of up to 67 miles per hour toppled a truck on Interstate 25 near Longmont at around 7:30 a.m. 

The semi blocked two lanes of the interstate south of Highway 66, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. As of around 8 a.m., traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The 9NEWS traffic map shows delays of up to 40 minutes in the area.

Another semi-truck was blown over on Interstate 70 near Georgetown. A long line was traffic was seen behind the truck. In this case, we're also unsure if anyone was hurt. 

Near Boulder, where a brush fire has already prompted 125 evacuations, 9NEWS Reporter TaRhonda Thomas spotted an overturned semi on 28th Street near Lee Hill Road. 

