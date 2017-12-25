Winter weather makes travel difficult on I-70

(Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - Winter weather on Christmas Day made for rough travels on Interstate 70 up in the mountains.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that there was a safety closure on I-70 east of the Eisenhower Tunnel Monday morning. That has since been lifted.

This came after portions of the highway closed earlier in the morning for avalanche reduction work.

The traction law, which requires snow tires, four-wheel drive or chains, was put into place on I-70 between Idaho Springs and Vail Pass early Monday morning.

That same law was also enacted on US 285 at Kenosha Pass, but was lifted at around 10:20 a.m.

There’s no word yet when the safety closure on I-70 at the tunnel will be lifted.

Traffic cameras in the area show blowing snow and icy conditions.



